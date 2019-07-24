Droggal teli autó ütközött rendőrökkel

Ryde detectives investigate $200 million car crash

A man has been charged after more than 270kg of methylamphetamine was located in a van after it crashed into a parked police vehicle in Sydney’s north west yesterday.Just after 10.30am (Monday 22 July 2019), a Toyota HiAce allegedly hit parked police cars on Ethel Street, Eastwood, in front of Eastwood Police Station.One of the police vehicles sustained significant damage, but no one was injured.Following inquiries, an inspector from Ryde Police Area Command stopped the HiAce on Church Street, Ryde, about 11.30am.The inspector spoke to the male driver before conducting a search of the van.During the search, police located moving boxes, which contained multiple bags of a crystalline substance, with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for methylamphetamine.In total, police seized 273kg of ice, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $200 million.Police also seized the van for extensive forensic examination.The driver, a 26-year-old Berala man, was arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station.He was charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving, and not give particulars to police.The man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court later today (Tuesday 23 July 2019).Investigations are being led by detectives from Ryde Police Area Command, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad.As their inquiries continue, detectives are appealing for motorists to provide dash cam footage from the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, as well as any CCTV or other vision, or information about the van’s movements throughout the morning.

