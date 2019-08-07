EUR: 325,30 Ft
Külföld

Pánik a Times Square-en! Életüket féltve menekültek az emberek – Videó!

Lokál,

Emberek ezrei menekültek a New York-i Times Square-en, amikor hatalmas pánik tört ki a tömegben, mert azt hitték lövöldöznek.

Az internetre több videó is felkerült a hátborzongató pillanatról, amikor egy hangos durranás miatt a tömeg elkezdett menekülni.


Az emberek több Broadway-színházba is bemenekültek, búvóhelyet keresve, bár sok helyen még tartott a darab. Akik nem a színházakba, azok az üzletekbe, hotelekbe menekületek be – írja az Origo.

Később kiderült, hogy egy motorkerékpár hangja okozott riadalmat, arra hitték azt, hogy lövöldöznek – tudatja a portál.


Mindössze néhány nap telt el az egész világot megrázó események óta. A daytoni, illetve az el pasói lövöldözésekben 31 embert öltek meg.

A New York-i rendőrség többek között Twitter üzenetben próbálta megnyugtani az embereket, hogy ne esennek pánikba, mert a riadalmat egy motor hangja okozta, nem volt sehol sem lövöldözés – számol be az Origo.

