Pánik a Times Square-en! Életüket féltve menekültek az emberek – Videó!

Emberek ezrei menekültek a New York-i Times Square-en, amikor hatalmas pánik tört ki a tömegben, mert azt hitték lövöldöznek.

Az internetre több videó is felkerült a hátborzongató pillanatról, amikor egy hangos durranás miatt a tömeg elkezdett menekülni.

Went ahead and grabbed the video myself and edited to the right spot. The panic begins at the top right of the screen #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/BQrMUS4BC6

Az emberek több Broadway-színházba is bemenekültek, búvóhelyet keresve, bár sok helyen még tartott a darab. Akik nem a színházakba, azok az üzletekbe, hotelekbe menekületek be – írja az Origo.

People fleeing and hiding from #timessquare after suspected live shooter #NewYork we caught this from our hotel bar 10th floor #police confirmed this was not a live shooter #timessquare #NYC pic.twitter.com/IKfagFbtzy

Később kiderült, hogy egy motorkerékpár hangja okozott riadalmat, arra hitték azt, hogy lövöldöznek – tudatja a portál.

Today I experienced something that I never thought I would’ve experienced in my life. A shooting scare. People thought Times Square was getting shot up, and with everything that’s happening and has happened in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton — pic.twitter.com/7r8u8UML9u

Mindössze néhány nap telt el az egész világot megrázó események óta. A daytoni, illetve az el pasói lövöldözésekben 31 embert öltek meg.

A New York-i rendőrség többek között Twitter üzenetben próbálta megnyugtani az embereket, hogy ne esennek pánikba, mert a riadalmat egy motor hangja okozta, nem volt sehol sem lövöldözés – számol be az Origo.

There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.

We are recieving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare

— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 7, 2019