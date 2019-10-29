Így még biztosan nem látott bébi koalát – Videó!

Baby koala Elsa makes her first public debut

Hearts are melting at the Australian Reptile Park this week as baby Elsa makes her first public debut.Keepers at the Australian Reptile Park were forced to intervene and rescue the koala joey when mom Irene experienced mastitis.Elsa was not receiving the required milk needed for healthy growth, weakening her chances of survival. Elsa is now being fed seven bottles of a special milk formula a day, and will continue being bottle fed for the next 4-6 months until she becomes independent enough to eat eucalyptus leaves. Both mom and Elsa are doing well in care and will be reunited in the coming months.Koalas are currently listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. At the current rate of decline, koalas are on track to be extinct by 2050, with their biggest threats being human activity destroying their habitats.Video credit: Australian Reptile Park

