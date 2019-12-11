Ilyen karácsonyfát még biztos nem látott!

View this post on Instagram

We are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees – natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee – you haven't seen anything like this. With the winter travel season well under way, the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport opted for an unusual take on the Christmas classic, aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security. Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which were taken away from passengers during screening, the lads at the Aviation security unit of Lithuania's main airport created a truly unique educational masterpiece. With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it – this Christmas tree has it all. So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree – better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight. Safe travels! ———————————————————————— #christmas #xmas #christmastree #aviation #security #aviationsecurity #airportsecurity #vilnius #airport #vilniusairport #vnoairport #vilniausorouostas #orouostas #kaledos #kalėdos #kaleduegle #kaledueglute #kalėdųeglė #airportlife #airportsofinstagram #airportlovers #aviation #aviacija #keliones #lietuvosorouostai #lithuanianairports