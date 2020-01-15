EUR: 332,94 Ft
Ez a fóka nyert a víz alatti fotóversenyen – Fotó!

P. L.,

Nagyon cuki fóka fotójával nyert egy fotós a víz alatti fotóversenyen.

Idén is díjazták a legszebb víz alatti természetfotókat, amiket művészek 2019-ben lőttek. Az abszolút nyertes idén egy nagyon aranyos fóka fotójával Greg Lecoeur lett.


A verseny többi győztesének fotóját ITT nézegetheti!

A nyertes művész Greg Lecoeur egyébként imádja a fókákat és pingvineket fotózni, még több gyönyörű képért kattintson IDE.

