Gigászi pizza! Ezzel a fenevaddal gyűjtöttek az ausztrál tűzoltóknak

View this post on Instagram

🌟GIVEAWAY TIME🌟⁠ We are giving away a $200 voucher to spend at Pellegrini's Italian, kirrawee. Guess how many kilos of flour we used on Sunday to make Australia's longest pizza (100 Metres) ? To enter the competition, repost this pic and in your caption, hashtag #pizzacento along with your guess of how many kilos of flour we used. Don’t forget to tag us. The earliest closest answer WINS!! Competition ends 7pm Wednesday the 22nd of January 2020 AESDT. Photo credit @issac_eatsalot . This promotion is in no way, sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with instagram. #pizzacento