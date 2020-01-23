Jason Momoa beteg gyerekeket vigasztalt – Fotók!

Az Aquaman sztárja Pittsburghben okozott hatalmas örömet néhány apró hősnek!Jason Momoa mindig is imádott jótékonykodni a gyerekekért pedig egyenesen rajong. Mint azt közösségi oldalán elmondta, épp Pittsburghben járt egy munkamegbeszélésen, és mivel volt ideje, ellátogatott a közeli gyermekkórházba. – A legszuperebb dolog abban, hogy Aquaman lehetek, hogy boldoggá tehetem a gyerekeket – írta.
the greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children’s hospital of pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident. see u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j