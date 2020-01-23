2020. január 23., csütörtök
Rajmund, Zelma

Extra

Jason Momoa beteg gyerekeket vigasztalt – Fotók!

P. L.,

Az Aquaman sztárja Pittsburghben okozott hatalmas örömet néhány apró hősnek!Jason Momoa mindig is imádott jótékonykodni a gyerekekért pedig egyenesen rajong. Mint azt közösségi oldalán elmondta, épp Pittsburghben járt egy munkamegbeszélésen, és mivel volt ideje, ellátogatott a közeli gyermekkórházba. – A legszuperebb dolog abban, hogy Aquaman lehetek, hogy boldoggá tehetem a gyerekeket – írta.

Címkék

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

Kisállattal otthon: így marad tiszta a lakás
hirvilag.hu
Zarándokút a csodás Balaton-felvidéken
hirvilag.hu
Tiszta szagelszívó könnyedén: ezek a legjobb trükkök
lakaskultura.hu
7 pofonegyszerű tejfölös csirke, amiből garantált a repeta
hirvilag.hu
Óvatosan az okoskarkötővel!
hirvilag.hu
Kvíz! Meg tudod nevezni a világ 25 legértékesebb 23 év alatti játékosát?
hirvilag.hu

Kapcsolódó Cikkek

Friss hírek

Heti top

Lokál

Helyben vagyunk.