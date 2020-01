Lélegzetelállító épületek jégből és hóból – Fotók

View this post on Instagram

Breathtaking snow sculptures lure in more than a million visitors to one of the coldest cities on Earth – Harbin, China. ⁠ ⁠ The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China celebrates creativity in freezing temperatures. ⁠ ⁠ Sculptors carve mountains with elaborate images and turn giant ice blocks into intricate scenes. ⁠ ⁠ First celebrated in 1985, the festival hosts several activities from mass weddings to swimming in the ice-cold Songhua river. ⁠ ⁠ Celebrating its 36th year the annual festival officially runs from January 5 to February 25, but last years show shut down earlier due to warmer conditions.