Szívszorító képekkel emlékeznek Kobe Bryantre – fotók

A vasárnap elhunyt Kobe Bryant és kislánya tragédiája után az egész világ gyászol. Szívszorító képekkel búcsúznak a sportlegendától és lányától, Giannatól.
Mint ismert vasárnap egy helikopter balesetben elhunyt a 41 éves korábbi kosaras, Kobe Bryant és kislánya Gigi, valamint rajtuk kívül még heten, Mindannyian kosárlabda edzésére igyekeztek. A szerencsétlenséget a rossz látási viszonyok okozták, a repülő egy domboldalnak csapódott Kaliforniában, a gép kilenc utasa azonnal szörnyet halt. A rajongók pedig megható és szívszorító képekkel emlékeznek a sportlegenda apára és kislányára.
"These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess." Thank you @kobebryant May you, your daughter Gianna, and the people who died in that accident Rest in Peace. Life is too short, you never know when your time will come. Kobe made the most out of his days, working hard to become basketball Legend. May you Rest in Heaven Sir. #kobe #kobebryant #rip #basketball #legend #nba
〰️ #KOBERIP 〰️ stayed up til 7am to finish this. I Hope this artwork speaks for itself since I can’t really put it into words or even imagine what the families of the victims in this tragic accident must be going through. Famous or not, a very horrific calamity. . . . #kobe #kobebryant #kobebryantfan #ripkobe #ripkobe💔 #ripkobebryant #giannabryant #helicoptercrash #nba #lalakers #lebronjames #fanart #basketball #basketballshoes #kobeshoes #artchallenge #toonme #dtiys #rip #drawing
No matter your game, no matter your team, no matter your colours… The world of sport will never be the same again 💔. Rest in peace, Kobe, Gigi and the other victims involved in the accident. Our most heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. . . #restinpeace #kobe #kobebryant #gigi #legend #rip