Szívszorító képekkel emlékeznek Kobe Bryantre – fotók

"These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess." Thank you @kobebryant May you, your daughter Gianna, and the people who died in that accident Rest in Peace. Life is too short, you never know when your time will come. Kobe made the most out of his days, working hard to become basketball Legend. May you Rest in Heaven Sir. #kobe #kobebryant #rip #basketball #legend #nba