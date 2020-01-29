EUR: 337,40 Ft
2020. január 29., szerda
Szívszorító képekkel emlékeznek Kobe Bryantre – fotók

P. L.,

A vasárnap elhunyt Kobe Bryant és kislánya tragédiája után az egész világ gyászol. Szívszorító képekkel búcsúznak a sportlegendától és lányától, Giannatól.

Mint ismert vasárnap egy helikopter balesetben elhunyt a 41 éves korábbi kosaras, Kobe Bryant és kislánya Gigi, valamint rajtuk kívül még heten, Mindannyian kosárlabda edzésére igyekeztek. A szerencsétlenséget a rossz látási viszonyok okozták, a repülő egy domboldalnak csapódott Kaliforniában, a gép kilenc utasa azonnal szörnyet halt. A rajongók pedig megható és szívszorító képekkel emlékeznek a sportlegenda apára és kislányára.


𝕄𝕒𝕞𝕓𝕒 𝕆𝕦𝕥 🖤

RIP legend #kobe

