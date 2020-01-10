EUR: 334,03 Ft
Szörnyű tragédia! Elhunyt a 27 éves színész

Lokál ,

Január 7-én hunyt el tragikus hirtelenséggel Harry Hains. A hírt a színész édesanyja erősítette meg a közösségi oldalán.

Az Amerikai Horror Story sorozatban is játszó színész mindössze 27 éves volt.


Harry Hains mentális betegséggel és függőséggel is küzdött.

 
