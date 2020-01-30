EUR: 338,36 Ft
CHF: 316,55 Ft
2020. január 30., csütörtök
Gerda, Martina

Külföld

Utasnak álcázott egy csontvázat egy amerikai férfi

Lokál,

Utasnak álcázott egy rongyokkal felaggatott csontvázat egy 62 éves arizoniai férfi, csak azért hogy a telekocsi sávban utazhasson. 

A BBC beszámolója szerint a férfi ügyeskedése nem járt sikerrel, ugyanis a rendőrség elkapta és megbírságolta a férfit.

Címkék

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

Hétvégi balatoni programok földön és vízen
hirvilag.hu
Ezeket az ételeket, italokat kerüld, ha stresszes vagy
hirvilag.hu
Elhalasztották az atlétikai-vb-t a koronavírus miatt
hirvilag.hu
Melyik tea hatásos a fejfájásra? – A bükki füvesember válaszol
hirvilag.hu
5 festési trükk, amellyel tágasabbnak tűnik a tér
lakaskultura.hu
Hosszú Katinka: Meglátjuk, hogy Máté lesz-e az edzőm
hirvilag.hu

Kapcsolódó Cikkek

Friss hírek

Heti top

Lokál

Helyben vagyunk.