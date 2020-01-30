Utasnak álcázott egy csontvázat egy amerikai férfi

Utasnak álcázott egy rongyokkal felaggatott csontvázat egy 62 éves arizoniai férfi, csak azért hogy a telekocsi sávban utazhasson.

A BBC beszámolója szerint a férfi ügyeskedése nem járt sikerrel, ugyanis a rendőrség elkapta és megbírságolta a férfit.

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY

— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020