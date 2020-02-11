Csodálatos alkotások a természet lágy ölén – fotók

View this post on Instagram

Infernus, 2019 15/09/19 My creation for the "Stone" day at Land Sand Stone Festival, Bridlington. It was an absolute success and was brilliant to see people, young and old getting creative and playing in a natural environment. – #landart #earthart #art #myart #creative #creativeart #instaart #inspiration #photooftheday #photo #beach #beachart #sand #zen #artist #artistsoninstagram #stones #rocks #mandala #mandalaart #natureart #landartist #modernart #modernsculpture #contemporarysculpture #contemporaryart #earthwork #spiral