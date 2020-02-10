Ez a kutyus bébi Yoda ikertestvére – Fotó!

Ez a mentett kutyus épp olyan cuki és gyűrött, mint bébi Yoda!
A világ nagy része óriási Star Wars rajongó, de aki esetleg nem látta a filmet vagy az arra a világra építkező sorozatokat, még ők is ismerik Yodát! A Mandalorian sorozat rajongói pedig elolvadnak bébi Yoda láttán, akire egy keverék kutyus elképesztően hasonlít. Mintha ikrek lennének!
Ő Mork, akit gazdája egy kínai húsfeldolgozó üzemből mentett ki – írja a BoredPanda. – Mork egy hős, kis túlélő – mondta a lapnak a kutyus gazdája.
Ha még több fotót szeretne nézegetni Morkról, ITT megteheti!
Who would have thought this little #chubbychibbychops rescued from the meat trade in China would become the #babyyoda IT dog, lol 😂❤️😂 ❤️😂❤️😂 Mork is spreading Love and Wonder so as a Thank You, we are giving away THREE tees today (swipe) Just follow Mork AND @roadogs and give us your best Morkie hashtag in the comments below 👇👇👇 I’ll pick my faves and tag them in comments here. Huge thank you to @artisticbulldog for the tee design. You can also buy the shirt on the @roadogs website. Link in bio.
Mork says Thank you for all the love! He is awake after his CT scan and endoscopy with the wonderful @smartapproachvet and team but since there seems to be partial laryngeal collapse, we decided to postpone surgery until we figure out the best way to deal with it. Please keep the love coming for an easy recovery and for us to get to the root of all his issues and help him get healthy and happy. Mork, putting the lemon into Loveable Lemon 🍋 ❤️ #chubbychibbychops #meltingpugcandle #starwars