2020. február 10., hétfő
Elvira

Külföld

Ez a kutyus bébi Yoda ikertestvére – Fotó!

Lokál,

Ez a mentett kutyus épp olyan cuki és gyűrött, mint bébi Yoda!

A világ nagy része óriási Star Wars rajongó, de aki esetleg nem látta a filmet vagy az arra a világra építkező sorozatokat, még ők is ismerik Yodát! A Mandalorian sorozat rajongói pedig elolvadnak bébi Yoda láttán, akire egy keverék kutyus elképesztően hasonlít. Mintha ikrek lennének!


Ő Mork, akit gazdája egy kínai húsfeldolgozó üzemből mentett ki – írja a BoredPanda. – Mork egy hős, kis túlélő – mondta a lapnak a kutyus gazdája.

Ha még több fotót szeretne nézegetni Morkról, ITT megteheti!


Címkék

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

Főznék én, de a bevásárlástól mentsetek meg!
mindmegette.hu
Gusztustalan, mivel verték át a budapesti modellnek készülő fiúkat
hirvilag.hu
Rendkívül erős szél jön - a katasztrófavédelem külön figyelmeztet
hirvilag.hu
13 dolog, amire használhatjuk a szódabikarbónát a ház körül
lakaskultura.hu
Nézd meg a velencei karnevál eddigi legjobb képeit!
hirvilag.hu
9 világsztár, akiknek döbbenetesen furcsa étkezési szokásaik vannak
hirvilag.hu

Kapcsolódó Cikkek

Friss hírek

Heti top

Lokál

Helyben vagyunk.