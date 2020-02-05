Ilyen az élet! Megható képek

View this post on Instagram

We always tell each other that "We want to grow old together…."👨🏼‍🦳👵🏼 But…how does "growing old" look like? Do you have a picture in your mind? . . We faced some huge challenges in our relationship in 2018 & I drew my feeling out in these comics. When I showed her these comics, she shed tears and we gave each other a hug😢❤️🥺 . . Hope you'll like this happy sad story ❤️ You can share these comics to your parents or grandparents, they might be able to relate too 😌 . . One of our most precious stories so far💕 Is time moving too quickly for you?🕧