Kutyák és egy malac vigyáznak az utasok lelkére a reptéren – Fotók!

Ha késik a gép, vagy egyszerűen rettegnek az utasok a repüléstől, ezek a négylábúak azonnal megjelennek.
A San Francisco-i reptéren dolgoznak azok a kutyák és egy malac, akik az utasok lelkéért “felelősek”. A cuki négylábúak azonnal ott teremnek, amikor szükség van rájuk. Segítenek egy repülőtéri hosszú várakozás unalmas perceinek elütésében, de a túlságosan a repüléstől félő, szorongó utasoknak megnyugtatásában is profik.
A szőrös segítők hamar az utasok kedvencei lettek, bárki bármikor összefuthat velük a San Francisco-i reptéren.
