Kísérteties! Szellemvárosok az olaszoknál – Videó!

Olaszországot egy hete zárták teljes karantén alá, sorra érkeznek onnan a szokatlanabbnál szokatlanabb felvételek a gyökeresen megváltozott hétköznapokról.

A Reuters most egy újabb ilyen drónfelvételt tett közzé, a járvánnyal először érintett olasz nagyváros, Milánó autópályáiról:

Drone video shows almost entirely deserted roads in this part of northern Italy following the coronavirus outbreak. The country now has more than 24,000 cases of infection in total and on Sunday announced 368 deaths in just 24 hours. https://t.co/z5YCs41uys pic.twitter.com/3ITut7Dozq

— CNN International (@cnni) March 16, 2020