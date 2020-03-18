2020. március 18., szerda
Kísérteties! Szellemvárosok az olaszoknál – Videó!

Olaszországot egy hete zárták teljes karantén alá, sorra érkeznek onnan a szokatlanabbnál szokatlanabb felvételek a gyökeresen megváltozott hétköznapokról.

A Reuters most egy újabb ilyen drónfelvételt tett közzé, a járvánnyal először érintett olasz nagyváros, Milánó autópályáiról:

