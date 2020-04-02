Randevút ajánl Emilia Clarke

View this post on Instagram

We promised we’d let you know about what we were doing to help – today we are launching our Emergency Response for Brain Injury & Stroke Patients to provide more free beds for hospitals, but also desperately needed support for brain injury and stroke survivors. 100% of your generosity will go to funding virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks, to help survivors who have been discharged from hospital early due to the coronavirus emergency. Therapy support about brain injury and stroke is vital for ongoing mental and physical recovery. Our aim is to raise £250,000, and the more we raise, the more we can do to help. As a thank you, Emilia will be inviting 12 people to have a virtual dinner party with her to cook, eat and share stories with her. You'll need to donate within the next ten days (by midnight 9th April 2020), and the date of the virtual dinner party for 12 of you, will be in the next few weeks. You may have also spotted the tee Emilia is wearing is from our shop (link in bio), designed by @gommie_poem and @benchallen. Together, we can make a difference, and help those in need at this time. @spauldingrehab @uclh #togethertogethertogether #sameyoucharity #covid19 #coronavirus #pandemic