Randevút ajánl Emilia Clarke

Egészen rendhagyó találkára invitálja rajongóit a Trónok harca szépséges sztárja, aki még közös vacsorafőzést is felajánlott azoknak, akik licitálnak arra, hogy vele tölthessenek el egy estebédet. A sárkányok anyja videóüzenetben jelentette be a nem mindennapi lehetőséget.
Emilia Clarke-nak korábban volt egy agyvérzése, ezért szívén viseli a stroke-ból felépülő betegek sorsát. Innen jött az ötlet, hogy bárki meghívhatja egy randevúra, persze szigorúan csak virtuális vacsoráról lehet szó a koronavírus miatt.
A képzeletbeli asztalnál 12 személy foglalhat majd helyet. Előtte azonban mélyen a zsebükbe kell nyúlniuk a jelentkezőknek, mivel Emilia legalább 250 000 fontot (98 155 000 forint) szeretne összegyűjteni, hogy segítse a kórházból elbocsátott agyi sérültek és agyvérzéses betegek rehabilitációját. A licitálók egy héten át emelhetik a tétet, hogy egy igazán egyedi estén szórakoztassa őket a gyönyörű színésznő.
„Együtt megfőzzük, megesszük az ételt, közben pedig beszélgethetünk egy csomó dologról… Vicces lesz, hiszen főzni sem tudok!” – áll Emilia ajánlatában.
We promised we’d let you know about what we were doing to help – today we are launching our Emergency Response for Brain Injury & Stroke Patients to provide more free beds for hospitals, but also desperately needed support for brain injury and stroke survivors. 100% of your generosity will go to funding virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks, to help survivors who have been discharged from hospital early due to the coronavirus emergency. Therapy support about brain injury and stroke is vital for ongoing mental and physical recovery. Our aim is to raise £250,000, and the more we raise, the more we can do to help. As a thank you, Emilia will be inviting 12 people to have a virtual dinner party with her to cook, eat and share stories with her. You'll need to donate within the next ten days (by midnight 9th April 2020), and the date of the virtual dinner party for 12 of you, will be in the next few weeks. You may have also spotted the tee Emilia is wearing is from our shop (link in bio), designed by @gommie_poem and @benchallen. Together, we can make a difference, and help those in need at this time. @spauldingrehab @uclh #togethertogethertogether #sameyoucharity #covid19 #coronavirus #pandemic