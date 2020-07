Hátborzongató! Lángoló lakásból ugrott ki két kétségbeesett kisgyerek – Videó!

Heart-Stopping Moment Children Jump From Third Floor Window to Escape Apartment Fire

Dramatic footage shows the moment two children jumped from a third-floor apartment to escape a fire in the French city of Grenoble.The children, aged three and ten, jumped from their apartment into the arms of onlookers after a fire engulfed their apartment in Villeneuve district.The pair, along with 17 other residents of the apartment block, were taken to local hospitals after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to media reports.Two men who caught the children suffered broken arms in the incident.

